Industrial Outdoor Ventures Recapitalizes, Forms Joint Venture with Stockbridge

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Schaumburg-based Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) and its equity sponsor BLG Capital Advisors have recapitalized and formed a joint venture with San Francisco-based Stockbridge. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IOV sold a significant interest in its 26-building industrial service facilities (ISF) portfolio to Stockbridge. The properties are located in major markets throughout the U.S., including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix and southern California. The venture plans to continue growing the portfolio, with plans to make $100 million to $200 million in property acquisitions each year. IOV has entered into an agreement to continue managing the portfolio and future investments.

CIBC Bank, along with a group of co-lenders, provided a $145 million credit facility to the venture for the seed portfolio and future acquisitions. Mike Caprile, Zach Graham and Ryan Bain of CBRE arranged the recapitalization and joint venture.

IOV is a national real estate investor focused exclusively on outdoor storage facilities. ISF are used to support supply chains in the storage, maintenance and dispatch of equipment and bulk material. They are primarily used by the transportation, e-commerce, construction and utility industries.