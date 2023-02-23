Industrial Outdoor Ventures Sells 11.9-Acre Industrial Service Facility in Commerce City, Colorado

Located at 8780 E. 93rd Place in Commerce City, Colo., the asset features a 11.9-acre industrial service facility, including a 52,500-square-foot maintenance and repair facility.

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has completed the disposition of an 11.9-acre Industrial Service Facility (ISF), which is a property that is used to store, maintain or dispatch vehicles, equipment or bulk materials. The sale also included a flex building at 8780 E. 93rd Place in Commerce City. The buyer and price were not disclosed.

Completed in September 2022, the 52,500-square-foot Class A maintenance and repair facility features 4,200 square feet of office space and can accommodate a single user or multiple tenants. The shop area features two wash bays and 18 drive-through service bays, as well as sealed concrete floors and trench drains. Additionally, the property includes a fully fenced and secured yard for parking and storage, LED lighting and extensive landscaping.

Mike Wafer, Mike Wafer Jr. and Mike Viehmann of Newmark represented IOV, while James McGill and Chris Schultz of JLL represented the buyer in the transaction.