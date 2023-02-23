REBusinessOnline

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Sells 11.9-Acre Industrial Service Facility in Commerce City, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

8780-E-93rd-Pl-Commerce-City-CO.jpg

Located at 8780 E. 93rd Place in Commerce City, Colo., the asset features a 11.9-acre industrial service facility, including a 52,500-square-foot maintenance and repair facility.

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has completed the disposition of an 11.9-acre Industrial Service Facility (ISF), which is a property that is used to store, maintain or dispatch vehicles, equipment or bulk materials. The sale also included a flex building at 8780 E. 93rd Place in Commerce City. The buyer and price were not disclosed.

Completed in September 2022, the 52,500-square-foot Class A maintenance and repair facility features 4,200 square feet of office space and can accommodate a single user or multiple tenants. The shop area features two wash bays and 18 drive-through service bays, as well as sealed concrete floors and trench drains. Additionally, the property includes a fully fenced and secured yard for parking and storage, LED lighting and extensive landscaping.

Mike Wafer, Mike Wafer Jr. and Mike Viehmann of Newmark represented IOV, while James McGill and Chris Schultz of JLL represented the buyer in the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  