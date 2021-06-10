Industrial Properties Group Arranges Sale of 143,590 SF Spec Building in Hartwell, Georgia

HARTWELL, GA. — Industrial Properties Group Inc. has arranged the sale of a 143,590-square-foot speculative industrial building located at 2052 Knox Bridge Crossing Road in Hartwell. Developed in 2020 by Adams Hart Partners I LLC, the building is situated on 14.8 acres within Gateway Industrial Park, located one exit south of the Georgia-South Carolina border along Interstate 85.

Floyd Baldwin and Drew Addison of Industrial Properties Group represented the developer in the sale of the property. Richard R. Holdings LLC, a regional manufacturer, bought the property for an undisclosed price.

The buyer plans to build a second 120,000-square-foot building within Gateway Industrial Park, which Industrial Properties Group will market.