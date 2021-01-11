REBusinessOnline

Industrial Realty Group Acquires Former Printing Facility in Columbus for $11.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Gannett sold the 450,000-square-foot property, which served as the former printing facility for the Columbus Dispatch newspaper.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Industrial Realty Group has acquired the former Columbus Dispatch printing facility in Columbus for $11.5 million. The 450,000-square-foot property is located at 5300 Crosswind Drive and sits on roughly 65 acres within the Southwest Airport Industrial Park. Aiden Cleghorn of BellCornerstone and Curt Berlin of NAI Ohio Equities represented the seller, Gannett Co. Inc.

