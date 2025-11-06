Thursday, November 6, 2025
Industrial Tenant Signs 101,000 SF Lease Near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An undisclosed tenant has signed a 101,000-square-foot industrial lease at 71 Logistics Center, a 215,912-square-foot speculative facility located near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 2,640 square feet of office space and parking for 142 cars (expandable to 262) and 54 trailers. Ace Schlameus and Travis Secor of JLL represented the landlord, Atlanta-based MDH Partners, in the lease negotiations. Brett Arabie of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

