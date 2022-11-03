Industrious Opens 35,441 SF Coworking Space in Dedham, Massachusetts

DEDHAM, MASS. — Coworking concept Industrious has opened a 35,441-square-foot flexible workspace in Dedham, a southwestern suburb of Boston. Industrious Legacy Place will be a pet-friendly space with a total of 400 seats and 13 conference and meeting rooms, as well as lounges and a library. The space is the seventh in the Boston area for Industrious, which has more than 150 locations across 65 U.S. and international cities.