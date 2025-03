AUSTIN, TEXAS — Industrious will open an 18,653-square-foot coworking space at Victory Plaza, a three-story building in North Austin. The space will be the sixth in Austin for the New York City-based company, which was recently acquired by Dallas-based CBRE Group Inc., and the opening is slated for this summer. Brent Powdrill, Bethany Perez and Colton McCasland of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.