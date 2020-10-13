REBusinessOnline

Industrious to Open 52,000 SF Flexible Office Space at Chicago’s Willis Tower

CHICAGO — Industrious will open a 52,000-square-foot flexible office space at Willis Tower in Chicago. Scheduled to open in phases in the first quarter of 2021, the space is now available for lease. It is the latest of more than 100 locations for Industrious. EQ Office, owner of Willis Tower, says the management agreement with Industrious is an opportunity to roll out new flexible layouts and office configurations as well as updated common areas that reflect health and safety standards.

The 110-story Willis Tower is currently in the midst of a $500 million renovation project. The revamped office tower will include 125,000 square feet of amenities exclusive to tenants, a 30,000-square-foot outdoor terrace and a 300,000-square-foot retail and dining destination known as Catalog.

