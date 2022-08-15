Industrious to Open New Location in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Industrious, a flexible workspace provider, is opening a new location at 71060 N. Capitol Ave. in the former Stutz Motor Car Co. factory in Indianapolis. SomeraRoad is repositioning the property as retail, office, arts and event space. The new location marks the third for Industrious in the Indianapolis market and is slated to open in December. The workspace will feature 350 seats across 28,000 square feet and include a mix of private offices, shared workspaces, conference rooms and lounge areas.