Industry ATX Breaks Ground on 23-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Industry ATX has broken ground on Industry SOMA, a 23-unit affordable housing project in Austin’s South Menchaca neighborhood. The townhome-style residences will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Mark Odom Studio designed the project, which is slated for a fall 2025 completion.