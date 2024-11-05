Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Company NewsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Infinera Plans Expansion of Lehigh Valley Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

by Taylor Williams

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) has signed a nonbinding preliminary memorandum of terms to receive up to $93 million in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, proceeds of which would be used to expand the California-based semiconductor manufacturer’s Lehigh Valley facility. Funding would also be allocated toward the expansion and modernization of the company’s Silicon Valley facility, and the projects could support the creation of as many as 1,700 manufacturing and construction jobs.

