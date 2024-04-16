Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Saluhall-San-Fran-CA
Smörgåsland, Cooking Skola, La Venganza, Case Borinqueña, Curry Up Now, Momo Noodle and Kayma are restaurants at Saluhall at San Francisco Meeting Place in downtown San Francisco.
CaliforniaDevelopmentRestaurantRetailWestern

Ingka Centres Opens 23,000 SF Vegan-Focused Food Hall at San Francisco Meeting Place

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — Ingka Centres has opened Saluhall, a food hall at San Francisco Meeting Place largely focused on plant-based vendors. Totaling 23,000 square feet, the food hall offers a capacity for 450 seats, bars and five independent food vendors. It will operate seven days a week.

Designed by Stiff + Trevillion, the two-story Saluhall features Smörgåsland, an in-house bakery restaurant; Cooking Skola, which offers cooking lessons and demonstrations; La Venganza; Casa Borinqueña; Curry Up Now; Momo Noodle; and Kayma. The majority of restaurants and eateries offer plant-based menus.

KERB will operate Saluhall, which means food hall in Swedish.

Ingka Centres acquired 945 Market Street in September 2020 and transformed the mall into a destination anchored by a new-format IKEA, which opened in August 2023. The gross leasable area of the meeting place is approximately 256,000 square feet, with Saluhall complemented by Ingka Centres’ Hej! Workshop with Industrious, a flexible working concept.

Ingka Centres is part of the same parent company, Ingka Group, as IKEA.

You may also like

Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial...

Mast Capital, AvalonBay Complete 254-Unit Avalon Merrick Park...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 276-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta,...

Bedrock Tops Off Construction of Hudson’s Project Site...

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. Welcomes New Tenants to Shopping...

Midas Construction Underway on $37.8M Viva Bene Active...

Dornin Investment Buys 20-Building Real Estate Portfolio in...

Jackson-Shaw, Holualoa Cos. to Develop 274-Room Hotel in...