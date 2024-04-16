Ingka Centres Opens 23,000 SF Vegan-Focused Food Hall at San Francisco Meeting Place

SAN FRANCISCO — Ingka Centres has opened Saluhall, a food hall at San Francisco Meeting Place largely focused on plant-based vendors. Totaling 23,000 square feet, the food hall offers a capacity for 450 seats, bars and five independent food vendors. It will operate seven days a week.

Designed by Stiff + Trevillion, the two-story Saluhall features Smörgåsland, an in-house bakery restaurant; Cooking Skola, which offers cooking lessons and demonstrations; La Venganza; Casa Borinqueña; Curry Up Now; Momo Noodle; and Kayma. The majority of restaurants and eateries offer plant-based menus.

KERB will operate Saluhall, which means food hall in Swedish.

Ingka Centres acquired 945 Market Street in September 2020 and transformed the mall into a destination anchored by a new-format IKEA, which opened in August 2023. The gross leasable area of the meeting place is approximately 256,000 square feet, with Saluhall complemented by Ingka Centres’ Hej! Workshop with Industrious, a flexible working concept.

Ingka Centres is part of the same parent company, Ingka Group, as IKEA.