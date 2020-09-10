Ingka Centres to Redevelop Office Building to IKEA-Anchored Retail Asset Downtown San Francisco

IKEA and the first phase of redevelopment at the 6x6 Building in downtown San Francisco is slated to open in fall 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO — Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group, has purchased the 6×6 Building in downtown San Francisco. MSP Property LLP, a company controlled and owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities and TMG Partners, sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Inkga Centres will transform and redesign the more than 375,000-square-foot property, located at 945 Market St. IKEA will anchor the development, which will also feature mixed-use offerings. The IKEA store and first phase of redevelopment are slated to open in fall 2021. The property includes a parking lot and offers a total of 256,000 gross leasable square feet.

The total investment, including acquisition and future redevelopment costs, is estimated at $260 million for the project.

The acquisition and redevelopment is Netherlands-based Ingka Centres’ first in the United States and its second mixed-use project in a downtown location, following the company’s acquisition of Kings Mall in London’s Hammersmith earlier this year.

Ingka Centres’ urban projects are all anchored by IKEA and designed to complement the IKEA Retail U.S. strategy of opening smaller-format stores within city centers in response to global urbanization trends, changing customer behavior and the digitization of retail.