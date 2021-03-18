Ingram Micro Signs 107,107 SF Industrial Lease in Fairfield, New Jersey

Ingram Micro plans to move into its new space at 116 Lehigh Drive in Fairfield in September.

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Ingram Micro, a California-based provider of IT products and services, has signed a 107,107-square-foot industrial lease at 116 Lehigh Drive in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. Venture One Real Estate owns the single-tenant building, which was constructed on 8.2 acres in 1986. Thomas Mallaney, Nicholas Nitti, Denise Kokulak and David Remington of CBRE represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of the space in September, in its site selection and lease negotiations.