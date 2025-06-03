Ingram to Invest $50M in St. Louis Region Over Next Three Years

ST. LOUIS — Ingram Marine Group, the largest barge operator on the inland waterways, has unveiled plans to invest nearly $50 million in the St. Louis region over the next three years. The plans were announced during the opening session of FreightWeekSTL 2025, which was hosted by the St. Louis Regional Freightway.

Ingram focuses on moving bulk and break-bulk commodities, including fertilizer, steel and grain exports to the Gulf of America. The company employs approximately 200 people in the bi-state area.

The $50 million investment includes projects such as the expansion of the Municipal River Terminal (MRT) on the riverfront just north of downtown St. Louis, which will feature one of the largest barge-to-rail direct transfer systems focused on fertilizer crop nutrients supporting Midwest farmers. Additionally, the company is rebuilding the Tyler Street terminal just south of the MRT to handle export bulk materials more efficiently. On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, Ingram is developing another rail-to-barge facility to support grain and grain byproducts.

The projects are funded through a combination of private funds and a public BUILD grant. Ingram is working with various agencies to deliver the projects, including the St. Louis Port Authority and America’s Central Port.