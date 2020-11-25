Initial Jobless Claims Rise for Second Straight Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Initial jobless claims reached 778,000 for the week ending Nov. 21, an increase of 30,000 from the previous week. The U.S. Department of Labor released its findings a day earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the weekly total to be 733,000. The four-week moving average increased slightly to 748,500, up from the previous moving average of 743,500. Continuing claims, for which data lags a week, fell by 299,000 for the week ending Nov. 14. The total claims stood at nearly 6.1 million.