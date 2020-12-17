Initial Unemployment Claims Continue to Rise, Hitting 885,000 for the Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 885,000 Americans filed for initial unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 12, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. The most recent figure marks a 23,000-claim jump from the previous week. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the claims total to fall to 808,000. The 885,000 claims mark the highest number since the week ending Oct. 10, when 898,000 claims were filed.

The four-week moving average also rose, reaching 812,500, a 34,250-claim jump from the previous week.