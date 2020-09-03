REBusinessOnline

Initial Unemployment Claims Dip to 881,000, Beating Expectations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Initial unemployment claims dipped to 881,000 for the week ending Aug. 29, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. The most recent figure is a decrease of 130,000 claims from the previous week. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected 950,000 claims. The week ending Aug. 29 was also the first time since Aug. 8 that unemployment claims were below 1 million.

The four-week moving average stood at 991,750 claims, a decrease from nearly 1.1 million the previous week. Continuing claims, for which data is week behind, totaled 13.3 million, a sharp decrease from the previous week’s total of 14.5 million.

The Department of Labor implemented a new methodology for this week’s numbers, changing how it calculates for seasonally adjusted data. The previous methodology used seasonally adjustments to account for normal disruptions while the new criteria is tweaked for virus-related conditions.

