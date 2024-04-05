Inland Acquires 484-Bed The Parker Student Housing Property in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions has purchased The Parker, a student housing community in Tucson. Mark Cosenza of Inland Acquisition, with assistance from Brett Smith of The Inland Real Estate Group law department, completed the transaction on behalf of an Inland affiliate. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Developed in 2021, The Parker features 131 units in a mix of 13 studio, 52 two-bedroom, seven three-bedroom, 46 four-bedroom, 20 five-bedroom and 19 six-bedroom units. Each unit is fully furnished with wood-style flooring, modern furniture, memory foam mattresses, TVs, private locks on bedroom doors, granite countertops, a full-size washer/dryer, valet trash service and electronic key card access.

Community amenities include private and group study rooms; a fitness center with a yoga studio; gated resident parking garage; modern clubhouse; an on-site Chase bank; a rooftop deck with pool, hot tub and poolside cabanas; an outdoor fitness center; fully equipped outdoor kitchen; and a courtyard with a fire pit, lounge seating and games.

The property is currently 99.5 percent occupied and is 78 percent pre-leased for the 2024/2025 school year. Core Spaces will manage the property. The Parker is immediately adjacent to the west side of the University of Arizona.