Inland Acquires 859-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has purchased an 859-unit self-storage facility in Joliet, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Mark Cosenza and Brett Smith completed the transaction on behalf of an Inland affiliate. Previously an ExtraSpace Self Storage property, the facility will be rebranded and fully managed by Devon Self Storage, a member of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc. The two-story, 112,209-rentable-square-foot facility was constructed in 2023. The main climate-controlled building is comprised of 764 units and 95 exterior drive-thru units, of which 13 are oversized for RV, boat or large vehicle storage.