Tuesday, October 15, 2024
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Inland Acquires Two Luxury Senior Living Communities in Metro Twin Cities

by Kristin Harlow

LAKEVILLE AND SAVAGE, MINN. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has acquired two luxury senior living communities in metro Twin Cities for an undisclosed price. Kingsley Shores Independent Senior Living in Lakeville features 101 units. Amenities include a dining room, library, wellness center, warm-water pool, salon, rooftop veranda, theater room, scheduled transportation and onsite social activities. Kingsley Place, an active adult community with 55 units, was also acquired as part of Kingsley Shores.

Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe in Savage features 122 units. Amenities include a dining room, library, fitness center, clinic space, community gardens, salon, theater room, chapel, art studio, coffee bar and walking paths.

Both properties were 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Matthew Tice and David Neboyskey of Inland completed the transaction on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

