Inland Acquisitions Buys 673-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions has purchased the Sawyer on Lincoln, a 673-bed student housing community located adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. Inland acquired the newly delivered property on behalf of an affiliate. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Delivered in 2023, the 277-unit Sawyer on Lincoln features one-, two- and three-bedroom, fully furnished apartments with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include private and group study rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, gated resident parking garage with 525 parking spaces, package locker system for parcels, social lounge with kitchen and TVs, resort-style pool with lounge seating and a hot tub and an outdoor courtyard with games.

The Sawyer on Lincoln was fully occupied at the time of sale.