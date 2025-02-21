UNION, N.J. — Inland Acquisitions, a division of Chicago-based investment firm The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., has purchased Summit Court, a 393-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey township of Union. The sales price was $131.5 million. Built in phases between 2018 and 2023, Summit Court comprises 210 one-bedroom units and 183 two-bedroom apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and private washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge, game room with a billiards table, pet grooming room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jose Cruz, Mike Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Fidelco Realty Group and Diversified Properties, in the transaction. Mark Cosenza negotiated the deal for Inland on an internal basis.
Inland Acquisitions Buys Northern New Jersey Apartment Community for $131.5M
