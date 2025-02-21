Friday, February 21, 2025
Summit-Court-Union-New-Jersey
Summit Court, an apartment community in Union, New Jersey, was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.
Inland Acquisitions Buys Northern New Jersey Apartment Community for $131.5M

by Taylor Williams

UNION, N.J. — Inland Acquisitions, a division of Chicago-based investment firm The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., has purchased Summit Court, a 393-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey township of Union. The sales price was $131.5 million. Built in phases between 2018 and 2023, Summit Court comprises 210 one-bedroom units and 183 two-bedroom apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and private washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge, game room with a billiards table, pet grooming room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jose Cruz, Mike Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Fidelco Realty Group and Diversified Properties, in the transaction. Mark Cosenza negotiated the deal for Inland on an internal basis.

