Inland Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in Devon Self Storage

OAK BROOK, ILL. — The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc. has agreed to acquire a majority interest in the business of Devon Self Storage Holdings LLC. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Devon manages 202 properties totaling roughly 109,000 units nationally. Founded in 1988 by Ken Nitzberg, Devon has owned, managed or developed more than 350 self-storage facilities in 27 states and three European countries throughout its history. Since entering the self-storage sector in 2016, Oak Brook-based Inland has amassed a $1.7 billion self-storage portfolio of both stabilized assets and development projects across 30 states. Inland plans to grow Devon’s third-party management and development platform.