Inland Brokers Sale of 190-Unit Onyx at Westgate Build-to-Rent Property in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, on behalf of an Inland affiliate, has negotiated the purchase of a 190-unit build-to-rent community in Glendale. Mark Cosenza of Inland Real Estate Acquisition, with assistance from David Neboyskey of The Inland Real Estate Group law department, completed the transaction.

Renamed Onyx at Westgate, the property features 58 one-bedroom, 85 two-bedroom and 47 three-bedroom bungalows, all rising one story. Each unit offers upscale amenities, including gourmet kitchens, oversized windows, 10-foot ceilings, wood plank LVT flooring, high-end finishes and a smart-home technology package.

The community features a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor firepits, a community lawn area, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse, covered parking and optional garages for residents.

Developed in 2022, Onyx at Westgate was 92 percent occupied at the time of closing.