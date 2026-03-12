Inland Buys 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Monument, Colorado

MONUMENT, COLO. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions has negotiated and closed the purchase of Jackson Creek Senior Living, a 132-unit seniors housing property in Monument, approximately 20 miles north of Colorado Springs. Mark Cosenza of Inland Acquisitions, with assistance from Brett Smith of The Inland Real Estate Group, Law Department, completed the transaction.

Constructed in 2017 at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Jackson Creek features 27 independent living, 75 assisted living and 30 memory care units. The community also features a collective dining room with chef-prepared meals, a bistro, library, fitness center, salon, movie theater, complimentary transportation, daily resident safety checks and 24-hour concierge service. Additionally, the property is located 1.5 miles from the Tri-Lakes Health Pavilion and nine miles from UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Dial Senior Living will manage the property, which has maintained an average occupancy of 96 percent over the last year.