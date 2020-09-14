Inland, Cambridge Complete 308-Unit Citadel at Tech Ridge Apartments in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Inland National Development Co. LLC and Cambridge Development Group Inc. has completed Citadel at Tech Ridge, a 308-unit apartment community in North Austin. The property spans 14.8 acres and is located near Tech Ridge Business Park and Parmer Business Park, both of which are employment hubs for major tech users. Citadel at Tech Ridge features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, resident clubhouse and a cybercafé. Approximately 62 percent of the units were leased as of the end of August. Rents start a $1,195 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to apartments.com.