Thursday, February 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Inland Closes $27M Capital Raise for 261-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — Inland Venture Partners LLC (IVP), the private equity real estate arm of Inland Real Estate Investment Corp., has completed a more than $27 million capital raise for a joint venture multifamily development in Milwaukee. The 261-unit luxury apartment project was consummated through one of Inland’s joint venture partners, Kaeding Development Group LLC. IVP purchased the land parcel at 245 Harbor Drive in the city’s Historic Third Ward, and construction began in March 2023. Leasing is expected to begin in January 2025. The property will feature a pool, patio, dog park, parking garage and other amenities.

You may also like

CRG to Develop 66,552 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Cawley Brokers Sale of 14-Acre Land Assemblage in...

Bernard Financial Group Secures $4.2M Loan for Refinancing...

PACE Loan Group Arranges $4M in C-PACE Financing...

FPA Multifamily Buys Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Ventura...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $10.5M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Change Management Plans Are Key to Avoiding Construction...

LIHTC Program Offers Lifeline to Struggling Multifamily Developers

Hospitality Solutions, Hilton to Open 164-Room Embassy Suites...