Monday, July 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Evoni Apartments rises five stories and is nearly 80 percent leased.
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Inland Completes 261-Unit Evoni Apartments in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. has completed Evoni Apartments in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward district. Inland completed the 261-unit luxury apartment project in a joint venture with Kaeding Development Group LLC. Located adjacent to the Henry Maier Festival Park and Lake Michigan, the five-story property features 60 studios, 122 one-bedroom units, 66 two-bedroom units and 13 three-story residences. Amenities include a pool, rooftop lounge, sky deck, outdoor fire pits, a community recreation room, fitness center, yoga room, indoor sauna, dog park, pet washing station and package room. The project marks the fourth investment and second ground-up multifamily development of which Inland Investments has partnered with Kaeding.

You may also like

PeakMade, Blue Vista Break Ground on 214-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Peak Construction to Build 237,788 SF Spec Industrial...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates 87,461 SF Medical Office Lease...

Barr Engineering to Relocate Headquarters to 85,000 SF...

MLG Capital Acquires 240-Unit Wellington Apartments in Silverdale,...

Grovewood Community Development Opens 81-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Garrett Development, Willmeng Break Ground on Self-Storage Facility...

Fortis Property Group Begins Renovation of 55-Story Office...

JLL Arranges $26M Construction Loan for 132-Unit Build-to-Rent...