Inland Completes 261-Unit Evoni Apartments in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. has completed Evoni Apartments in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward district. Inland completed the 261-unit luxury apartment project in a joint venture with Kaeding Development Group LLC. Located adjacent to the Henry Maier Festival Park and Lake Michigan, the five-story property features 60 studios, 122 one-bedroom units, 66 two-bedroom units and 13 three-story residences. Amenities include a pool, rooftop lounge, sky deck, outdoor fire pits, a community recreation room, fitness center, yoga room, indoor sauna, dog park, pet washing station and package room. The project marks the fourth investment and second ground-up multifamily development of which Inland Investments has partnered with Kaeding.