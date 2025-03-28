Friday, March 28, 2025
2155-E.-Columbus-Avenue-Springfield-Massachusetts
The new self-storage facility at 2155 E. Columbus Ave. in Springfield, Massachusetts, is the 15th such project delivered by Inland and Devon.
Inland, Devon Complete 601-Unit Self-Storage Redevelopment Project in Springfield, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Inland Private Capital Corp. and Devon Self Storage, which are both part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., have completed a 601-unit self-storage redevelopment project in the western Massachusetts city of Springfield. The project converted a historic former factory building in the downtown area into a facility with three interconnected buildings totaling 59,837 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. The facility also features drive-thru unit capability and a 24-hour security system.

