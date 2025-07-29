Inland, Devon Complete 797-Unit Self-Storage Adaptive Reuse Project in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. and Devon Self Storage have completed an 80,217-square-foot self-storage facility with 797 units in St. Louis. The project at 4222 Union Blvd. involved the conversion of a warehouse into a climate-controlled self-storage property. The three-story facility features a 24-hour security system and is situated near I-70. Approximately 75 percent of St. Louis’ self-storage inventory is comprised of converted properties from prior uses, according to Inland, which maintains a self-storage portfolio of more than $1.8 billion in assets under management. Devon currently manages 190 properties across 31 states.