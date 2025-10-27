Monday, October 27, 2025
Inland, Devon Complete 85,330 SF Self-Storage Redevelopment in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

FRASER, MICH. — Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. and Devon Self Storage, a member of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc., have completed an 85,330-square-foot self-storage redevelopment project in Fraser, a northern suburb of Detroit. The property at 31475 Utica Road was formerly a light industrial facility built in 1975. The asset now consists of a two-story, climate-controlled building, along with exterior non-climate-controlled buildings, offering a total of approximately 750 storage units, a 24-hour security system and a drive-in area providing access to the main interior storage area.

