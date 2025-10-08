Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Inland, Devon Complete Self-Storage Redevelopment in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. and Devon Self Storage, which are both part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., have completed a redevelopment project at 5200 Unruh Ave. in northeast Philadelphia. The project converted the former Moulton Ladder Manufacturing Co. facility, which was first built in 1900 adjacent to the Delaware River, into a self-storage facility. The five-story building features 88,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space across 932 units.

