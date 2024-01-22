Monday, January 22, 2024
Goodwin founded the Oak Brook-based commercial real estate, investment and finance company in 1968.
Inland Founder, CEO Daniel Goodwin Dies at Age 80

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Daniel Goodwin, founder, chairman and CEO of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc., has passed away at the age of 80. A native Chicagoan, Goodwin earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois public universities. Upon graduation, he worked as a science teacher on the city’s West Side for five years before embarking on his real estate career.

Since Oak Brook-based Inland’s inception in 1968, the company grew under Goodwin’s leadership into one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate, investment and finance groups. Collectively, Inland entities have raised over $26 billion in capital, conducted over $80 billion in commercial real estate transactions, sponsored over 800 investment programs and founded six Inland entities that either listed on or merged with a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. Goodwin has received hundreds of local and national business, civic and philanthropic awards.

Consistent with Inland’s long-term succession plan, the board of directors has appointed current Inland CFO Anthony Chereso as Inland’s CEO, effective immediately. Chereso has more than 30 years of experience in finance, commercial real estate, capital markets and the alternative investment industry.

