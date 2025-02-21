Friday, February 21, 2025
Inland Mortgage Capital Originates $18.3M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in Colorado

by Amy Works

EVANS, COLO. — Inland Mortgage Capital has originated and closed an $18.3 million nonrecourse bridge loan for a multifamily community in Evans. Located two miles from the University of Northern Colorado, the 192-unit property primarily serves as a student housing community. At the time of financing, the community was 86 percent leased.

The undisclosed borrower plans to use the capital for interior and exterior renovations, including upgraded flooring, cabinets and appliances in each unit. All common area amenities will also be updated, including a new clubhouse, resort-style pool, pickleball court, 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor gaming area, two dog parks and a pet spa.

