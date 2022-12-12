Inland Private Capital Completes Development of 765-Unit Self-Storage Property in Metro Milwaukee

RACINE, WIS. — Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC), with joint venture partner Devon Self Storage Holdings (US) LLC, has completed the development of a 765-unit self-storage property located in Racine, roughly 25 miles south of Milwaukee. The property is one of 10 self-storage projects being developed on behalf of the IPC-sponsored Self-Storage Qualified Opportunity Fund LLC. Comprising 80,655 square feet upon completion, the building previously housed a moving company and was acquired for redevelopment in November 2021. The redevelopment was completed in under 12 months.