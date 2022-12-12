REBusinessOnline

Inland Private Capital Completes Development of 765-Unit Self-Storage Property in Metro Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage, Wisconsin

RACINE, WIS. — Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC), with joint venture partner Devon Self Storage Holdings (US) LLC, has completed the development of a 765-unit self-storage property located in Racine, roughly 25 miles south of Milwaukee. The property is one of 10 self-storage projects being developed on behalf of the IPC-sponsored Self-Storage Qualified Opportunity Fund LLC. Comprising 80,655 square feet upon completion, the building previously housed a moving company and was acquired for redevelopment in November 2021. The redevelopment was completed in under 12 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  