Thursday, December 12, 2024
Devon-Self-Storage-Lubbock
Devon Self Storage Lubbock is the third project delivered by Inland Private Capital Group and Devon Self Storage as part of a self-storage fund that will ultimately support the development of five facilities across the country.
DevelopmentIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Inland Private Capital, Devon Deliver 844-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lubbock

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Inland Private Capital Corp. and Devon Self Storage, which are both part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., have completed an 844-unit facility in Lubbock. The site at 2010 Avenue R formerly housed an AT&T processing center. The four-story, elevator-served facility features 85,300 net rentable square feet of 100 percent climate-controlled storage space, as well as an exterior staging area that allows controlled access to elevators on each floor and drive-up unit capability.

