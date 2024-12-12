Inland Private Capital, Devon Deliver 844-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Inland Private Capital Corp. and Devon Self Storage, which are both part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., have completed an 844-unit facility in Lubbock. The site at 2010 Avenue R formerly housed an AT&T processing center. The four-story, elevator-served facility features 85,300 net rentable square feet of 100 percent climate-controlled storage space, as well as an exterior staging area that allows controlled access to elevators on each floor and drive-up unit capability.