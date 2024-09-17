Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The new Devon Self Storage in Glassboro, New Jersey, totals 870 units.
Inland Private Capital, Devon Self Storage Complete 870-Unit Facility in Glassboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Inland Private Capital Corp. and Devon Self Storage, which are both part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., have completed an 870-unit facility in Glassboro, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia. The site at 124 Delsea Drive S formerly housed the facilities of Liscio’s Bakery. The two-story, elevator-served facility features 86,700 net rentable square feet of 100 percent climate-controlled space and includes a vehicle drive-thru area with high-speed roll-up doors, as well as multiple unloading locations and epoxy finished flooring.

