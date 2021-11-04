REBusinessOnline

Inland Private Capital Divests of Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colorado for $127M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Conifer-Creek-Apts-Aurora-CO

Located in Aurora, Colo., Conifer Creek Apartments features 480 apartments spread across 53 residential buildings.

AURORA, COLO. — Inland Private Capital Corp. has completed the disposition of Conifer Creek Apartments, a multifamily community in Aurora. Grand Peaks, which previously owned the property from 2011 to 2013, repurchased the asset for $127 million.

Located at 2205 S. Racine Way, Conifer Creek Apartments features 480 apartments in a mix of townhomes and condominium-style units spread across 53 residential buildings with tuck-under garages in every building. The property’s floor plans range from 668 square feet to 1,192 square feet and offer full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets, individual hot water heaters, fireplaces, and expansive balconies and patios with outside storage. The community was built in 1986.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  