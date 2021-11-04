Inland Private Capital Divests of Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colorado for $127M

Located in Aurora, Colo., Conifer Creek Apartments features 480 apartments spread across 53 residential buildings.

AURORA, COLO. — Inland Private Capital Corp. has completed the disposition of Conifer Creek Apartments, a multifamily community in Aurora. Grand Peaks, which previously owned the property from 2011 to 2013, repurchased the asset for $127 million.

Located at 2205 S. Racine Way, Conifer Creek Apartments features 480 apartments in a mix of townhomes and condominium-style units spread across 53 residential buildings with tuck-under garages in every building. The property’s floor plans range from 668 square feet to 1,192 square feet and offer full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets, individual hot water heaters, fireplaces, and expansive balconies and patios with outside storage. The community was built in 1986.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.