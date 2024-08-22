Thursday, August 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Uptown-Square-San-Marcos
Uptown Square in San-Marcos, which is located about a block from the Texas State University campus, was 98 percent occupied during the 2023-2024 school year and is 91 percent leased in advance of the fall 2024 semester.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Inland Private Capital Sells 512-Bed Student Housing Property in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Illinois-based Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC) has sold Uptown Square, a 512-bed student housing property located in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. Built in 2015, the 316-unit property serves students at Texas State University and features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. Uptown Square is 91 percent preleased in advance of the 2024-2025 academic year. Peter Katz of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Inland in the transaction. Greystar purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Leyendecker Begins Renovation, Expansion of Cotulla High School...

PMB Capital Signs Four Food-and-Beverage Users to Leases...

Lee & Associates Arranges 64,134 SF Industrial Lease...

AW Outlet Buys 23,879 SF Retail Building in...

Property Resources Corp. Begins Leasing 205-Unit Multifamily Adaptive...

Trimont Agrees to Acquire Wells Fargo’s Commercial Mortgage...

CTO Realty Growth Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in...

Holder Properties, USC Foundations Break Ground on 940-Bed...

BWE Provides $34.1M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...