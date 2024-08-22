Inland Private Capital Sells 512-Bed Student Housing Property in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Illinois-based Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC) has sold Uptown Square, a 512-bed student housing property located in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. Built in 2015, the 316-unit property serves students at Texas State University and features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. Uptown Square is 91 percent preleased in advance of the 2024-2025 academic year. Peter Katz of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Inland in the transaction. Greystar purchased the property for an undisclosed price.