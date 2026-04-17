Inland Purchases 156-Unit Senior Living Community in Metro Chicago

MOKENA, ILL. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has purchased Clarendale of Mokena, a 156-unit senior living community in Mokena, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The property features 60 independent living residences, 56 assisted living units and 40 memory care units. Amenities include a bistro, pub, dining room, fitness studio, theater room, salon, outdoor patio and landscaped grounds. Clarendale of Mokena was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Inland’s Matthew Tice and Brett Smith completed the transaction on behalf of an Inland affiliate. A joint venture between LCS and Nuveen Real Estate was the seller. LCS Community Operations will continue to provide management services for the community and its residents.