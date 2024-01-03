Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pictured is The Waters of Plymouth, which is located at 11305 Highway 55 in Plymouth.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Inland Purchases Three Seniors Housing Communities in Metro Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS, EDINA AND PLYMOUTH, MINN. — The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. has acquired three seniors housing communities in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. A JLL seniors housing capital markets team arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Inland. The Waters Senior Living will continue to manage the communities for Inland. The portfolio consists of The Waters of Edina, The Waters of Plymouth and The Waters on 50th. The three properties consist of 321 units, including 223 units for independent living/assisted living and 98 units for memory care. The communities were constructed in the past 10 years.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $99M Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Community...

Sequoia Equities Sells 400-Unit The Carriages at Fairwood...

Crescent Communities Sells 20-Story Apartment Complex in Dallas

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex...

Malman Commercial Arranges $4.9M Acquisition of 22 Industrial/Flex...

Ateck Holding Sells R&D Building in Irvine, California...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing...

Argyle Real Estate Purchases 264-Unit Apartment Community in...

Colliers Brokers $8.3M Sale of Medical Office Building...