Inland Purchases Three Seniors Housing Communities in Metro Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, EDINA AND PLYMOUTH, MINN. — The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. has acquired three seniors housing communities in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. A JLL seniors housing capital markets team arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Inland. The Waters Senior Living will continue to manage the communities for Inland. The portfolio consists of The Waters of Edina, The Waters of Plymouth and The Waters on 50th. The three properties consist of 321 units, including 223 units for independent living/assisted living and 98 units for memory care. The communities were constructed in the past 10 years.