Inland Real Estate Buys 109-Unit Multifamily Property in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions has purchased 10 West Apartments, a 109-unit oceanfront multifamily property in Long Beach. The 11-story property features one studio, 67 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, library and a lounge area. The building was renovated between 2013 and 2018 following Hurricane Sandy and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.
