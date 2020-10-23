REBusinessOnline

Inland Real Estate Buys 109-Unit Multifamily Property in Long Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Inland Real Estate Acquisitions has purchased 10 West Apartments, a 109-unit oceanfront multifamily property in Long Beach. The 11-story property features one studio, 67 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, library and a lounge area. The building was renovated between 2013 and 2018 following Hurricane Sandy and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.

