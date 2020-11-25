REBusinessOnline

Inland Real Estate Buys 151,668 SF Last-Mile Logistics Building in Metro Denver for $57M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

900-E-128th-Ave-Thornton-CO

Located at 900 E. 128th Ave. in Thornton, Colo., the 151,688-square-foot distribution building is occupied by a single tenant as an e-commerce last-mile facility.

THORNTON, COLO. — Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Group has acquired a newly constructed last-mile logistics building in Thornton. The Opus Group sold the asset, which its Denver office developed in 2019, for $57 million.

Located at 900 E. 128th Ave., the 151,688-square-foot facility features 30-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramped doors, surface parking and a three-level parking structure. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a single tenant as an e-commerce distribution facility.

Will Strong and Greer Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal. Joe Krahn and Harper Davis, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing services for the property.

