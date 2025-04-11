Friday, April 11, 2025
Acquisitions Colorado Multifamily Western

Inland Real Estate Divests of 252-Unit Solaire Apartments in Brighton, Colorado

by Amy Works

BRIGHTON, COLO. — Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. has completed the sale of Solaire Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1287 S. 8th Ave. in Brighton. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Constructed in 2013, Solaire Apartments offers 252 residences spread across 11 three-story buildings. The community features a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pool with hot tub and lounge area, outdoor barbecue grilling stations, a fire pit, dog park and playground area. At the time of sale, the property was 96.4 percent occupied.

Inland Private Capital Corp. originally acquired Solaire Apartments in November 2016 on behalf of Brighton Multifamily DST. The recent sale resulted in a realized net equity multiple to investors of 1.6x.

