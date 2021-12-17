REBusinessOnline

Inland Real Estate Purchases Single-Family Rental Community Near Denver from NexMetro for $63.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Build-For-Rent, Colorado, Single-Family Rental, Western

Avilla-Prairie-Center-Brighton-CO

Avilla Prairie Center in Brighton, Colo., features 136 single-family rental homes.

BRIGHTON, COLO. — Phoenix-based NexMetro Communities has completed the disposition of Avilla Prairie Center, a purpose-built single-family-rental community in Brighton. Chicago-based Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. acquired the asset for $63.1 million, or $464,000 per unit.

Located at 2103 Peregrine Drive, Avilla Prairie Center features 136 homes. Inland has purchased two other Avilla Homes communities from NexMetro.

Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett, Dan Woodward and Jake Young of Walker & Dunlop handled the transaction.

