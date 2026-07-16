Inland, Reuter Walton to Develop 342-Unit Citywalk Apartments in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Inland National Development Co. LLC, a member company of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc., and Reuter Walton Development LLC will co-develop Citywalk Apartments, a 342-unit multifamily community in downtown Rochester directly across from Mayo Clinic’s campus. Construction is expected to begin this month, with completion anticipated in 2028.

The project will include a mix of apartments and 90 short-term, fully furnished units designed to support the evolving needs of Rochester’s healthcare and business community. Plans call for more than 250 climate-controlled underground parking spaces complete with electric vehicle charging stations. Residents will have access to a clubroom, fitness center, indoor-outdoor rooftop sky terrace, pool, coworking and conference room, golf simulator and game lounge.