Inland Sells 101,157 SF Retail Property in Downers Grove, Illinois

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC) has sold a 101,157-square-foot retail property occupied by Best Buy and Golf Galaxy in the southwest Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. IPC, through its subsidiary that serves as an asset manager, facilitated the sale of the property on behalf of Downers Grove Retail DST, one of IPC’s 1031 investment programs. The sale resulted in an equity multiple to investors of 1.75, according to IPC, which purchased the asset in 2013. Best Buy occupies 62,860 square feet, while Golf Galaxy leases 38,297 square feet.