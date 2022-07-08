Inland Sells 29 CVS, Walgreens Properties Nationwide for $172.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Oak Brook-based Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC) has sold 29 properties occupied by CVS and Walgreens across the country for $172.3 million. The separate transactions were completed over the course of five months. The sales included six CVS properties and 23 Walgreens assets totaling 398,040 square feet. IPC, through its subsidiary that serves as asset manager, facilitated the sales on behalf of nine IPC 1031 investment programs.