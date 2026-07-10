Friday, July 10, 2026
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AcquisitionsHospitalityMichiganMidwest

Inland Sells Two Hilton-Branded Hotels in Michigan for $32M

by Kristin Harlow

HOLLAND, MICH. — An affiliate of Inland National Development Co. LLC, a member company of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc., has sold Tru by Hilton Holland (98 rooms) and Home2 Suites by Hilton Holland (109 rooms) for a combined sales price of $32 million. The hotel properties are located along US 31, providing convenient access to Holland State Park and Ottawa Beach. Tru by Hilton caters to short-term travelers with amenities such as a hot breakfast, indoor heated pool and fitness center. Home2 Suites by Hilton is designed for extended-stay guests, featuring apartment-style accommodations with fully equipped in-suite kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast. Guests of both hotels can benefit from shared amenities.

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